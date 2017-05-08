FOOD & DRINK

World's first 'avocado bar' opens, and it's not in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the video to see what's inside "the world's first avocado bar."

By Dave Alter & Jamie Nguyen
BROOKLYN, N.Y. --
Brooklyn just welcomed "the world's first avocado bar."

The title is self-proclaimed at Avocaderia, where as you guessed it, the avocado is the signature ingredient.

Why avocados? Francesco Braschetti co-founder of Avocaderia says that everyone loves avocados. They taste amazing and they're healthy. He also says they're a great option for a daily meal.

From toasts, salads, bowls to smoothies you can expect the avocado to be the main attraction. It's served up with an international flair as well.

Avocaderia is located at the Industry City Food Hall in Brooklyn.
Related Topics:
foodfoodavocadoNew YorkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
California strawberry scientist sued over fruits of his research
Avocado shortage causes prices to skyrocket in CA
'Feeding the 5000' festival served thousands lunch at Pershing Square
Bombay Sapphire gin recalled due to having 77 percent alcohol content
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
OC father fighting deportation order
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in 7 shooting deaths
South LA market owner killed during robbery
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
Show More
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
Former acting AG Yates says she warned White House about Flynn
Ontario thief caught on video stuffing package under shirt
'Bachelor' Chris Soules charged in connection to fatal Iowa crash
Memorial held for LA firefighter killed in crash while on duty
More News
Top Video
OC father fighting deportation order
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
More Video