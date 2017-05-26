Orange County food halls offering trendy, inexpensive dishes

Food halls are popping up in Southern California and foodies are taking notice.The lively atmosphere combined with some of the area's best and trendiest foods are offered to people looking for quick and inexpensive dishes.Orange County's Trade Food Hall and McFadden Public Market have both opened and offer a slightly different experience to the food hall genre.Leonard Chan, from Trade Food Hall, and Jason Trinh, from McFadden Public Market, said it's the perfect solution for people looking for lots of choices in one spot."Each of our concepts has their own executive chef, but we always are switching things up and having seasonal menus and bringing in specials, too," shared Trinh.Check out McFadden Public Market in downtown Santa Ana on Main Street. For more information, go toYou can find Trade Food Hall in the heart of Irvine's business center. Visitfor more.