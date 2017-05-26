FOOD & DRINK

Orange County food halls offering trendy, inexpensive dishes

EMBED </>More Videos

Food halls are popping up in Southern California and foodies are taking notice. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Food halls are popping up in Southern California and foodies are taking notice.

The lively atmosphere combined with some of the area's best and trendiest foods are offered to people looking for quick and inexpensive dishes.

Orange County's Trade Food Hall and McFadden Public Market have both opened and offer a slightly different experience to the food hall genre.

Leonard Chan, from Trade Food Hall, and Jason Trinh, from McFadden Public Market, said it's the perfect solution for people looking for lots of choices in one spot.

"Each of our concepts has their own executive chef, but we always are switching things up and having seasonal menus and bringing in specials, too," shared Trinh.

Check out McFadden Public Market in downtown Santa Ana on Main Street. For more information, go to mcfaddenmarket.com.

You can find Trade Food Hall in the heart of Irvine's business center. Visit tradefoodhall.com for more.
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantdessertsrestaurants
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Animal fat is back in the kitchen for health and taste
Casa 0101 founder opens Mexican restaurant in Boyle Heights
Hot dogs recalled after 'metal objects' found inside
3 tons of cheese recalled from CA stores
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Man shot to death while walking across street in DTLA
Tommy Lasorda recovering from pacemaker surgery
Lavish visual effects brings new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' to life
Arcadia students volunteer to play taps at Field of Honor
UCLA softball team strives for College World Series
Officials apologize after student named 'most likely to become a terrorist'
Show More
US to test ICBM intercept from Vandenberg Air Force Base
17-year-old boy shot, killed in driveway of his Westmont home
Ariana Grande to return to Manchester for benefit concert
Man shoots girlfriend in Colton murder-suicide
Suspected gang member at large after shooting IE officer
More News
Top Video
Palmdale man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Lavish visual effects brings new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' to life
Tommy Lasorda recovering from pacemaker surgery
UCLA softball team strives for College World Series
More Video