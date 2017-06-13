FOOD & DRINK

Pizza chefs gather to cook world's longest pizza

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 70 pizza shop owners gathered in Fontana, California to cook the over 1.3-mile-long pizza. (Auto Club Speedway)

With this pizza, there was definitely room for seconds.

Over 70 pizza shop owners gathered at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California to cook an over 1.3-mile-long pizza, the world's longest. The tasty treat was then donated to local homeless shelters in Los Angeles, according to a press release.

Hakki Akdeniz, owner of Champion Pizzeria in New York City was one of the cooks who helped craft the tasty pizza treat. Akdeniz, who was homeless before finding a job at a pizzeria, said "Pizza making is a labor of love and one that will pay thousands of dividends for humanity."

"It's all about giving back to your fellow pizza-loving man, and giving them some pizza mind."
