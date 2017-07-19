Portillo's offers $1 hot dogs on National Hot Dog Day

Fact: Classic Grilled Dogs taste better when they’re just 79¢ . pic.twitter.com/kDP1R4FkVo — Burger King (@BurgerKing) July 16, 2017

Portillo's is offering $1 hot dogs Wednesday to celebrate National Hot Dog Day! Burger King and Sonic have dollar deals as well.Regular sized hot dogs at Portillo's will cost you $1 with the purchase of any sandwich, entree salad, entree pasta or ribs. The deal is available at all Portillo's locations all day Wednesday while supplies last.There are two Portillo's locations in Southern California - Buena Park and Moreno Valley.Also, Burger King is offering its grilled dogs for 79 cents through July 31.Sonic Drive-In is celebrating National Hot Dog Day by offering their Chili Cheese Coneys and All American Dogs for $1 all day Wednesday.Americans eat some 19 billion hot dogs every year - 7 billion of them during the summer months. The average U.S. resident eats around 70 dogs per year and 9 percent of them consumed at the ballpark.Los Angeles is the city that eats the most hot dogs, but Chicago's O'Hare International Airport wins when it comes to most hot dogs consumed at the airport.