Rooftop spot Élephante opens with cocktails and Italian fare in Santa Monica

Photo: Élephante/Yelp

By Hoodline
A brand-new lounge and restaurant with ocean views has made its debut. Located at 1332 Second St. in Santa Monica, the newcomer is called Elephante.

The rooftop spot comes courtesy of designer and restaurateur Nicholas Mathers, who "aims to transport guests from Los Angeles to the Southern Mediterranean, all whilst staying in the heart of Santa Monica," the establishment explains on its website.

On the menu, there's coastal Italian cuisine, with offerings like Big Eye tuna crudo with Calabrian aioli; crispy artichokes with Italian bagna cauda; and saffron spaghetti complete with lobster and basil. (You can view the full dining menu here.)

A vibrant night scene is on offer as well, featuring an innovative cocktail program, DJ and more.

Elephante is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating.

Alex I., who reviewed the new lounge on July 7, wrote, "What a great new spot! Italian food and a great setting with ocean views in Santa Monica. Only tried a few things but can't wait to go back and try more on the menu!"

"Only had the pizzas, but they were unbelievable!" added Yelper Andy C. "Cocktails were great and everyone from the hosts to the servers were smiling and fun to be around."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Elephante is open from noon-midnight on Monday-Wednesday, noon-1 a.m. on Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
