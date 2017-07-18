Santa Ana In-N-Out plan stirring controversy

Potential plans to build an In-N-Out restaurant in Santa Ana are stirring up controversy.Right now there's just an empty plot of land at the corner of Tustin and 17th Street.But a flyer posted to social media is calling for help to stop the burger franchise from moving in.The flyer also protests a Chick-Fil-A, but a spokesperson said they don't have any new locations to confirm.Some local residents who live in the area agree that a fast-food franchise on that car could cause problems such as increased traffic."Wherever there's an In-N-Out, there's going to be a lot of cars and it's going to bother all the residents in that area so I would agree with them," said Brian Ambrocio, who lives near an In-N-Out on Bristol Street.The manager of the gas station next to the restaurant said the traffic backup can hurt his business.In-N-Out's vice president of development said the company hopes to open a new restaurant at the location in the future, but said it is very early in the application process."Throughout the planning process our intent is to be sure that any concerns are satisfied, and to make any necessary adjustments in the hope that our business is nothing but a positive presence in the community," VP Carl Arena said.But some in the community are supporting the idea of an In-N-Out."You do need to develop and it is a business in a commercial location and it should be developed to help the community," said Larry Anders of Eats BBQ and Anders Catering.Anders owns a catering company and restaurant across the street from the space.He said an In-N-Out would only benefit the neighborhood."Looking for fresh-cooked food at a good price, that's what we offer on the BBQ side so we welcome the competition," he said.If the application is approved and plans move forward, an In-N-Out spokesperson said it could take four to five months before the restaurant opens.