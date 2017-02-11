  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
FOOD & DRINK

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible Listeria contamination

EMBED </>More News Videos

Sargento recalls cheese due to possible contamination. (KTRK)

PLYMOUTH, Wis. --
Wisconsin-based cheesemaker Sargento Foods Inc. is recalling a specialty cheese because of possible bacterial contamination.

Deutsch Kase Haus, LLC of Middlebury, Indiana, notified Sargento that it supplied the company with a Longhorn Colby cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocyctogenes. No illnesses have been reported.

The recalled projects are 6.84-ounce packages of Sargento Ultra Thin Sliced Longhorn Colby with sell-by dates of April 12 and May 10, 2017, and 8-ounce packages of Sargento Chef Blends Shredded Nacho & Taco Cheese with sell-by dates of June 14 and July 12, 2017.

The products were packaged at the Sargento plant in Plymouth, Wisconsin, and were distributed nationwide.

Sargento also recalled some products that were packaged on the same line as the affected cheese. No other Sargento products are affected.
Related Topics:
foodrecallfood safetycheesehealthlisteriau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Happy Pizza Day!
Top 7 pizza shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Happy National Bagel Day!
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Heavy rain, hail falling in parts of Southland
Laurel Canyon reopens after month-long closure
Health officials investigating meningitis death of LAUSD teacher
Texas woman calls 911 to report her own murder
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
2 killed after car crashes into traffic signal in San Bernardino
Show More
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
Man reunited with dog stranded on Mt. Baldy after hiking accident
Mother of 5 in critical condition after hit-and-run in Ontario
Suspicious package in heart of Hollywood cleared, police say
Take these precautions when driving in rain
More News
Top Video
Laurel Canyon reopens after month-long closure
Cardiac arrest victim honors OC paramedics for saving her life
Officer, K-9 portrait outtake photos go viral
Knott's Berry Farm to auction off vintage park items
More Video