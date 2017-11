Smashburger is trying to grill its competition with a $54 pass that lets people buy a burger for a buck, every day for 54 days straight.You pay $54 upfront for the pass, and then pay $1 every time you get a burger.You'd have to go about 20 times for it be a bargain.You can get the passes online now, then use them starting on Nov. 15.The passes are only good in Carson, Chino Hills, Culver City, Monrovia and Redondo Beach.