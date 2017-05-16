FOOD & DRINK

Some Starbucks stores are closed due to computer system outage

An affected Starbucks store in Fresno, Calif. (VanessaABC30/Twitter)

Some Starbucks stores were experiencing a computer system outage on Tuesday, and customers around the country took to social media to post about which stores were closed.

A representative from Starbucks could not tell ABC the number of stores affected but said "it's a lot."

Starbucks loyalists took to social media to lament the stores that had closed, while other customers said that their local stores were giving out free coffee since the outage did not allow Starbucks to accept payment.



The outage comes just days after a massive global cyber attack.
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffee
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Woman finds squid-like gunk in bottle of coconut water
Frozen burritos recalled for possible listeria contamination
Student gets free Wendy's chicken nuggets for a year
Experts weigh in on health benefits of adding fats to drinks
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Driver killed when car slams into building in Canoga Park
Fire burns 3 businesses at Fontana strip mall
Man pours bleach on himself, undresses at IE Stater Bros.
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Shocking semifinal elimination on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Man kills mother on Mother's Day, brings her severed head to store, police say
2 suspects arrested at Chase bank in Van Nuys after car theft
Show More
Kids name their little league team 'The Illuminati'
Police shoot, kill suspect in Paramount after high-speed chase
OC heart transplant recipient meets her donor's parents
Fight ensues after burglar breaks into officer's home in Stevenson Ranch
Accused killer of Whittier cop smiles, laughs in court
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
April the Giraffe's new calf now has a name
'Can we ever hope to get any justice?' Community leaders recall LA riots
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
More Photos