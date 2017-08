Yay for more coffee dates! 🤗 Buy one macchiato, get one free. 8/3-8/7, 2-5 PM. U.S. only. #MeetForMacchiatos pic.twitter.com/l7sgG5e1F7 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2017

Friendship Day is Sunday, and there's a deal to be had with your bestie.All weekend Starbucks is offering up buy-one, get-one macchiatos for you to grab with a friend.The deal is only good from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on August 3-7.