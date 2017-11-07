Buy one drink, get one free to share. Nov. 9–13, 2–5pm. ❤️ this tweet to receive a reminder. #ShareEvent pic.twitter.com/UshZPhI540 — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 6, 2017

Starbucks fans, here's your chance for some sweet freebies!The coffee company is celebrating its "Give Good Share Event," encouraging customers to share a holiday beverage with their loved ones.Customers who buy a holiday drink at Starbucks Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. will get another free.Eligible holiday beverages include:*Chestnut Praline Latte*Peppermint Mocha*Caramel Brulée Latte*Gingerbread Latte*Eggnog Latte*Holiday Spice Flat White Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC.