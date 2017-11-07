FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks offering 'buy one get one free' holiday beverages for 5 days

This Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, photo provided by Starbucks shows the company's 2017 holiday cup on display in Seattle. (Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via AP)

James W Jakobs
Starbucks fans, here's your chance for some sweet freebies!

The coffee company is celebrating its "Give Good Share Event," encouraging customers to share a holiday beverage with their loved ones.

Customers who buy a holiday drink at Starbucks Nov. 9 through Nov. 13 from 2-5 p.m. will get another free.


Eligible holiday beverages include:

*Chestnut Praline Latte

*Peppermint Mocha

*Caramel Brulée Latte

*Gingerbread Latte

*Eggnog Latte

*Holiday Spice Flat White Teavana Joy Brewed Tea TM/MC.
