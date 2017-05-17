FOOD & DRINK

Starbucks offering coffee ice cubes at select locations

EMBED </>More Videos

The ice cubes are made from real Starbucks coffee. (Shutterstock)

Here's some tasty news iced coffee drinkers shouldn't pass up.

Starbucks is testing coffee ice cubes at select locations in St. Louis and Baltimore. Spokesperson Holly Shafer told ABC News that it was a "very small test" spread out over just 100 of Starbucks' 25,000 locations.

"It's one of several tests going on," Shafer said. "Our scale allows us to test things quickly to see what's next."

For 80 cents, customers can add ice that has been made from Starbucks coffee to iced espresso or brewed coffee beverages at the participating stores, according to ABC News.

If you aren't able to visit one of the participating locations, don't fret. Making coffee ice cubes is a relatively easy process. Simply pour leftover or fresh coffee into an ice cube tray and freeze.
Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeedistractiontrendingbuzzworthywatercooler
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Five Guys beats In-N-Out as best burger chain in new poll
Trejo's Coffee and Donuts opens, sells out at Hollywood debut
'Cow funding' becoming a trendy way to buy grass-fed beef
Some Starbucks stores closed on Tuesday
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
ICE arrests spike 38 percent under President Trump
OC man wins $61M Mega Millions jackpot
LA crime sweep nets nearly 2 dozen MS-13 gang suspects
OC police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
FBI chief's ouster boomerangs on president
USPS offering new feature to see your mail before arrival
Show More
Stolen beehives worth nearly $1 million recovered near Fresno
Massive fire rips through 5-story home in Pacific Palisades
Pvt. Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in prison
A$AP Rocky's Beverly Grove home targeted in armed robbery
See the original cast of Roseanne in photos
More News
Top Video
Startling details revealed in disappearance of South Pasadena boy
Five Guys beats In-N-Out as best burger chain in new poll
USPS offering new feature to see your mail before arrival
OC police shoot suicidal man who fired gun during standoff
More Video