Starbucks now offering horchata frappuccino

Starbucks is now selling an horchata almond milk frappuccino. (Starbucks)

By ABC7.com staff
Starbucks is unveiling a brand new drink with Latin American roots.

The coffee giant is now selling an horchata almondmilk frappuccino.

Horchata is a classic Latin American sweet drink spiced with cinnamon and vanilla. In some countries it is made with rice, in others milk, nuts or seeds.

The Starbucks version is an icy mixture of almond milk, sweet cinnamon syrup and coffee, topped with whipped cream.

It's not made for dieters, though. A 24-ounce venti packs 85 grams of sugar and 480 calories.
