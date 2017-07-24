VISTA L.A.

Tequila history, drink recipes from LA bartender

It's International Tequila Day, so we're taking this opportunity to learn more about the popular spirit. (KABC)

It's International Tequila Day, so we're taking this opportunity to learn more about the popular spirit.

You might know that it's made from the blue agave plant, but did you know that it has to be made in Tequila, Mexico, to be real tequila? History suggests that the Aztecs created fermented beverages from the agave plant before Spaniards arrived in Mexico in 1521, so tequila has been around for a long time!

Before you go off and celebrate, watch the video above for some tequila drink ideas from a bartender at Cole's in downtown Los Angeles.
