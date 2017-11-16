HOLIDAY

Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie? Desserts reign in map of most searched Thanksgiving recipes

(Shutterstock)

A look at the most Googled Thanksgiving recipes by state reveals interesting trends about America's sweet tooth, according to online retailer HayNeedle.


On the map, Illinois, Delaware, and Hawaii all have unique recipes: Sweet potatoes, stuffing and pumpkin crunch, respectively. But as for the rest of the country, there is clearly a debate: Pumpkin, pecan or apple pie?

Most of the country is searching for recipes to put some pumpkin pie on their Thanksgiving table. According to the data, which looked at Google Trends from 2011-2015 during the days leading up to Thanksgiving, the fall sweet was the top searched recipe in 26 states.

Coming in second place was pecan pie, which reigns supreme in the South as the most searched recipe in 12 states. Apple pie is mostly popular in the northeast, claiming nine states.

Though the map seems to suggest that Americans just love their sweets on Thanksgiving, HayNeedle speculated reasons for the desserts' popularity.

"It's possible that people are simply less loyal to desserts and would rather Google a recipe than save one for repeat usage," the company wrote in a blog. "It's also possible that dishes like turkey are traditionally left to the host, while guests are expected to bring desserts or side dishes."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodthanksgivingholidayholiday recipesrecipepumpkinapple
Load Comments
HOLIDAY
Orange County at-risk kids receive Thanksgiving reward
Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal
Here's how to send a letter to Santa for a good cause
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2017 shopping guide
More holiday
FOOD & DRINK
Here's where to find an inexpensive Thanksgiving meal in SoCal
Array of Italian flavors on display at Eataly in Los Angeles
Sample some healthy soul food at Hollywood eatery
Not so happy meal: Dispute over McNuggets turns violent
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
2 injured in shooting on WB 210 Fwy in Fontana
Radio anchor says Franken forcibly kissed her amid USO tour
3 more cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in OC
Threat against 2 Orange County high schools turns out to be repost
Drake threatens man groping women in audience at concert
Estranged husband involved in IE crime spree sought
Corona residents fuming over commuter traffic on residential streets
Palmdale man guilty of 1st-degree murder in boy's death
Show More
Lil Peep, rapper and fashion star, dies at 21
President Trump says 'you're welcome' to thankful UCLA players
2 killed in 5 Fwy collision near Pyramid Lake; SigAlert issued
'Positive' street signs are turning heads in Glendale
Legendary comedy stars among those inducted into TV Hall of Fame
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos