The Thai Thing serves up authentic Thai favorites in La Brea

Photo: The Thai Thing/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new authentic Thai spot has debuted in the neighborhood. Located at 6015 W. Third St. in La Brea, the newcomer is called The Thai Thing.

On the menu, expect to see classic Thai starters like spring rolls, fried tofu with peanut sweet chili sauce, and ka nhom jeeb -- a street-style Thai dish consisting of steamed pork and shrimp wrapped in egg wonton pads and topped with crispy garlic.

Other menu offerings include a variety of curries and soups, along with side dishes like black sticky rice and fried broken egg.

Thirsty? Try a refreshing glass of pink milk, Thai iced tea or o-leang (iced black coffee). (You can check out the full menu here.)

The Thai Thing has received positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

Mike M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 2, wrote, "Great Thai food. Had the spring rolls and panang. Spring rolls could use a few extra ingredients. It's heavy on the lettuce but still fresh and scrumptious. Panang flavors were delicious."

"Wow, in a city with a lot of Thai (with so many restaurants being mediocre or even bad) this place rocks!" wrote Yelper James L. "Fresh ingredients, super high-quality oils and seasoned perfectly!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. The Thai Thing is open for lunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and serves dinner from 5-10 p.m. daily.
