Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51

Want to save a little dough on pizza, wings and other Super Bowl food favorites?

Here's a quick guide to what you can get on sale for your party before, during and after the big game.

Note: Exclusions may apply. Check with your local restaurant before placing an order.

Super Bowl 51 pizza deals
  • Papa John's: Get 40% off all online orders through Feb. 12 using coupon code SAVE6
  • Domino's: Medium two-topping pizzas are $5.99 each when you order two or more. Carryout a large, 3-topping pizza for $7.90
  • Little Caesars: Large classic pepperoni pizzas are just $5
  • Pizza Hut: The Big Party Deal gets you two large, two-topping pizzas and breadsticks for $19.99


Chicken wing deals for Super Bowl 51
  • Domino's: et an eight-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 when you buy two or more orders
  • KFC: Choose 12 hot wings, six pieces of chicken, popcorn nuggets or nine extra crispy tenders for $10
  • Pizza Hut: If you're ordering wings, you can get a 48-piece order for $34
  • Popeyes: Spend just $3.99 and get six classic Cajun wings and buttermilk dressing
  • Texas Steakhouse & Saloon: If you pre-order between Feb. 3 and Feb. 5, you can get 50 wings for $25. This offer applies to takeout orders only.

Various Super Bowl 51 meal deals
  • Arby's: Get an online coupon for free fries and a drink with the purchase of a Deluxe Fish Sandwich, thanks to EatDrinkDeals
  • Denny's: This online coupon gets you $5 off a $20 check through Feb. 6, if you have room for a Grand Slam after the Super Bowl
  • McDonald's: Get a 40-piece Chicken McNuggets for $7.99 delivered on Super Bowl Sunday if you use the UberEATS app
  • TGI Fridays: Fridays now accepts orders via Twitter, and to celebrate the Super Bowl, the restaurant will offer an appetizer for one penny to anyone who tweets a football emoji at @TGIFridays on Feb. 5
