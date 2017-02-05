Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51

Papa John's : Get 40% off all online orders through Feb. 12 using coupon code SAVE6

Domino's : Get an eight-piece boneless or specialty wings for $5.99 when you buy two or more orders

Arby's : Get an online coupon for free fries and a drink with the purchase of a Deluxe Fish Sandwich, thanks to EatDrinkDeals

Want to save a little dough on pizza, wings and other Super Bowl food favorites?Here's a quick guide to what you can get on sale for your party before, during and after the big game.