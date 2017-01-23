FOOD & DRINK

Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Happy National Pie Day! Celebrated on Jan. 23, National Pie Day was created by the American Pie Council in 1986 to commemorate Crisco's 75th anniversary. We asked our Eyewitnesses to share their favorite pie shops in Southern California with the hashtag #abc7eyewitness. Here are our seven favorites!

The Pie Hole

5 Southern California locations
www.thepieholela.com

Republic of Pie
11118 Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood
http://republicofpie.com/

Marie Calender's
17 Southern California locations
www.mariecallenders.com

Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
1262 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
www.gusfriedchicken.com

Irenia
400 N Broadway
Santa Ana
http://www.ireniarestaurant.com/

Simple Things Restaurant
Beverly Grove, Burbank, Westwood
http://www.simplethingsrestaurant.com/

Houston's
Irvine, Manhattan Beach, Pasadena
http://www.hillstone.com/houstons/


Where do you go for your favorite pie? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pie pictures with on Instagram using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.
