Top 7 pie shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

The Pie Hole
5 Southern California locations
www.thepieholela.com
Republic of Pie
11118 Magnolia Blvd.
North Hollywood
http://republicofpie.com/
Marie Calender's
17 Southern California locations
www.mariecallenders.com
Gus's World Famous Fried Chicken
1262 Crenshaw Boulevard
Los Angeles
www.gusfriedchicken.com
Irenia
400 N Broadway
Santa Ana
http://www.ireniarestaurant.com/
Simple Things Restaurant
Beverly Grove, Burbank, Westwood
http://www.simplethingsrestaurant.com/
Houston's
Irvine, Manhattan Beach, Pasadena
http://www.hillstone.com/houstons/
Where do you go for your favorite pie? Tell us in the comments below, and share your pie pictures with on Instagram using the hashtag #abc7eyewitness.