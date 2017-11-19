Trader Joe's recalling salads in CA due to glass shards, plastic

Trader Joe's is pulling fresh salads from store shelves in 11 states, including California, due to possible pieces of glass or hard plastic in the salads.The three salads being recalled are Trader Joe's White Meat Chicken Salad, Curried White Chicken Deli Salad and Turkey Cranberry Apple Salad.The recalled salads have the use-by date codes from Nov. 10 to 21.Trader Joe's said if you bought any of the listed salads with the affected codes, you should throw them away or return them to any Trader Joe's location for a refund.