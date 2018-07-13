FOOD & DRINK

Trap Fried Chicken now slinging spicy chicken sliders and more in Glendale

Photo: Ani P./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new chicken spot has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called Trap Fried Chicken, the new arrival is located at 1600 E. Chevy Chase Drive in Glendale.

The eatery specializes in fried chicken sliders in three varieties -- mild, hot or XXX hot (for those needing that extra kick).

Sides include comfort classics like cheese fries, grilled corn and mac and cheese, with cold drinks on offer as well.

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.

Kim C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 28, wrote, "Solid fried chicken sliders! They are delicious! Most places serve them as a sandwich, but they serve them as palm-sized sliders (two for $12). The chicken's batter was fried perfectly (light, airy and crispy)."

"This is the best fried chicken I've ever had!" shared Yelper Latisha P. "I seriously wasn't expecting it to be this good. It's a new place, but it runs so smoothly! I see why it's popular."

On the contrary, Yelper Jessica N., stated, "The sliders were a good size, but the chicken was bland ... The mac and cheese also had no flavor, and the corn was burnt. Biggest complaint was that our food wasn't even close to warm."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Trap Fried Chicken is open from 6 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineGlendale
FOOD & DRINK
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
Motto Ramen opens its doors in Westminster
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
Ivanka Trump closing her fashion brand
Show More
Officer helps homeless man shave for McDonald's interview
Long Beach grandfather shot to death in park bathroom
Ex-Palos Verdes HS student acquitted in 2017 fatal shooting
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Mistaken identity leads to physical arrest of Victorville man
More News