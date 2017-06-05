FOOD & DRINK

Sprinkles Cupcakes closes Glendale store after video surfaces of rat in display case

Video posted on YouTube shows a rat inside the display case of a Sprinkles Cupcakes store in Glendale.

By
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A Sprinkles Cupcakes store in Glendale was voluntarily shut down Monday after a rat spotted inside prompted a Public Health investigation.

In video posted on YouTube over the weekend, you can see the rat scurrying around inside a cupcake display case.

Sprinkles said it shut down the store after it found out about the problem, but it left some customers with a lot of questions.

"It's kind of scary. You kind of think about what is going in your food, how did they process it, why is it being left there for a rat to walk in?" asked local shopper Anna Karen.

The company issued a statement that said in part: "We deeply regret that an unfortunate set of circumstances, including a structural malfunction, led to this incident. Immediately upon learning of the situation, we voluntarily shut down the bakery and addressed the property with a team of food safety experts, as well as our landlord."

The company said in its 12-year history, it has always maintained a consistent grade A health department score.

Public Health officials said they are aware of the reports and are investigating.
