A rat was spotted inside a Sprinkles Cupcakes store in Glendale, which led to a Public Health investigation and a brief closure of the location.In video posted on YouTube over the weekend, you can see the rat scurrying around inside a cupcake display case.Sprinkles said it temporarily shut down the store after it found out about the problem, but it left some customers with a lot of questions."It's kind of scary. You kind of think about what is going in your food, how did they process it, why is it being left there for a rat to walk in?" asked local shopper Anna Karen.The company issued a statement that said in part:The company later stated on Monday the situation was "fully addressed" and the store has since been reopened. It added that in its 12-year history, it has always maintained a consistent grade A Health Department score.the company said in part.Public Health officials said they are aware of the reports and are investigating.