Where to get free sandwiches and deals on National Sandwich Day

Today is National Sandwich Day! Some of the country's most well-known sandwich shops will be giving out free items and discounts.Here are places celebrating National Sandwich Day with great deals:Subway is giving out free food as part of their #GoodDeedFeed initiative. On Friday, customers who buy a sub and drink from the chain will get a free sub, and the chain will also donate the monetary equivalent of a meal to Feeding America Customers can snag a small Original for $2.99 at Schlotzsky's on National Sandwich Day.Buy a Sandwich and get one free from Potbelly Sandwich Shop on National Sandwich Day when you sign up for "Potbelly Perks."You don't have to grab a sandwich on National Sandwich Day to score a great deal. These restaurants are offering non-Sandwich Day-specific freebies: