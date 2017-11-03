Where to get free sandwiches and deals on National Sandwich Day

Here are places celebrating National Sandwich Day with great deals:
Subway
Subway is giving out free food as part of their #GoodDeedFeed initiative. On Friday, customers who buy a sub and drink from the chain will get a free sub, and the chain will also donate the monetary equivalent of a meal to Feeding America.
Schlotzsky's
Customers can snag a small Original for $2.99 at Schlotzsky's on National Sandwich Day.
Stop by any Schlotzsky's nationwide on Friday, November 3 and score a small Original for just $2.99! #NationalSandwichDay pic.twitter.com/bYY1DVNdXH— Schlotzsky's (@Schlotzskys) October 31, 2017
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Buy a Sandwich and get one free from Potbelly Sandwich Shop on National Sandwich Day when you sign up for "Potbelly Perks."
You don't have to grab a sandwich on National Sandwich Day to score a great deal. These restaurants are offering non-Sandwich Day-specific freebies:
- Arby's: Sign up online to receive a coupon for a free roast beef classic with purchase of a drink.
- Boston Market: Join their VIP club to get a coupon for $3 off your next purchase of $10 or more.
- Panera Bread: Sign up for MyPanera and earn rewards for your purchases.
- Quiznos: Get a free sub with any 4-inch purchase from Quiznos' Toasty Points app.