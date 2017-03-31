World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.

The world's strongest coffee is now on sale in the United States, but you may want to weigh the risks before brewing."Black Insomnia" beans and capsules can be ordered online, but in just 12 ounces of the coffee, you'll find more than 700 milligrams of caffeine.That's not counting the caffeine naturally present in the beans.To put it in perspective, a 12-ounce dark roast from Starbucks has just 195 milligrams.The daily limit from the FDA is 400 milligrams.