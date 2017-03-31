FOOD & DRINK

World's strongest coffee now for sale in U.S.

EMBED </>More News Videos

"Black Insomnia" beans and capsules can be ordered online, but in just 12 ounces of the coffee, you'll find over 700 milligrams of caffeine. (KABC)

The world's strongest coffee is now on sale in the United States, but you may want to weigh the risks before brewing.

"Black Insomnia" beans and capsules can be ordered online, but in just 12 ounces of the coffee, you'll find more than 700 milligrams of caffeine.

That's not counting the caffeine naturally present in the beans.

To put it in perspective, a 12-ounce dark roast from Starbucks has just 195 milligrams.

The daily limit from the FDA is 400 milligrams.
Related Topics:
foodcoffeeFDAstarbucks
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
La Habra pizza parlor donating profits for 6 months
Grocery Outlet helping SoCal food banks fight hunger
Museum of Ice Cream announces DTLA exhibit
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
Gilbert Baker, creator of rainbow flag for gay rights, dies
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
Strong winds topple massive trees across Southern California
Show More
Single-payer health care proposed for California
Judge approves settlement for Trump to pay $25M over Trump University lawsuits
Video shows deadly Houston tollbooth crash
PHOTOS: Celebrities at Disneyland
Gold Line's popularity may impact bus service in SGV
More News
Top Video
LB victim describes being stabbed by ex while in hospital bed
California cigarette tax set to double this weekend
Narbonne student who lost leg returns to baseball mound
California taking steps to declare official state dinosaur
More Video