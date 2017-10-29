LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says he's not running for CA governor

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks as he is sworn in for his second term on July 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

LOS ANGELES --
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has decided not to run for California governor, he confirmed on Sunday.

Garcetti, now in his second term as mayor, made the announcement on Twitter, saying he has more work he wishes to do in Los Angeles.

"I have decided not to run for Governor of California. I am passionate about my city and my family; both are here in Los Angeles," Garcetti tweeted.

"We have a lot of work left to do to build a stronger city, state, and nation and I know I can best build on our progress here in LA."

"I can't wait to wake up tomorrow and continue the work we have started together. Oh yeah, and Go @Dodgers! -EG"



Garcetti had been mentioned as a leading potential contender for governor in 2018, but had not taken any substantial steps toward organizing a campaign. He is seen as having ambitions for higher office and has even been subject to speculation about a White House run in 2020.

He was re-elected mayor earlier this year with 81 percent of the vote.

Other potential leading Democrats eyeing the governor's race include Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, State Treasurer John Chiang, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin and billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer.

On the Republican side, Assemblyman Travis Allen of Huntington Beach and venture capitalist John Cox are planning to run.
