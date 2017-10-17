A Glendale firefighter was honored for his heroic efforts to help the wounded as bullets were flying around him at the country music festival shooting in Las Vegas last month.Firefighter/paramedic Steven Keys was honored with the Glendale Fire Department's Medal of Valor. His account of the events of that night was read by ABC7's Ellen Leyva, who served as emcee of the GFD's firefighter awards luncheon on Tuesday.Keys was attending the Route 91 festival and was near the right of the stage when the shooting began.At first he thought it was fireworks.Then he saw a woman in front of him fall backwards.Bullets were still flying as Keys crawled forward to try to help her. He was giving her chest compressions as he felt a bullet graze his own side."An unknown amount of seconds later another round of shots went off and it was during this round of fire that felt myself get hit on my left side," he recalled. "The round didn't stop coming so at this point I knew now that we were being targeted, and that unfortunately this victim was no longer viable."Eventually during a break in the firing he took cover under nearby bleachers along with other concertgoers, as they could hear bullets ringing off the aluminum seats above them.Once he and otherS got outside the concert grounds, he began locating wounded patients and assisting them any way he could, performing CPR, keeping pressure on wounds and applying tourniquets.When Las Vegas paramedics showed up, he helped point out the most critically injured and help them start care.Then, still not sure if the shooting was over, he joined others in a private vehicle and drove to the front entrance to pick up the wounded and take them to the ambulances."There were dozens of amazing heroic and brave people pitching in to provide care," he said. "And it was an honor to work beside all of them."