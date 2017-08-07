RIALTO, Calif. (KABC) --Family and friends gathered in Rialto Sunday in memory of Jose Prieto, the good Samaritan who lost his life helping strangers on the 10 Freeway in Fontana.
Prieto, 60, stopped on the freeway last Friday to assist a family with car trouble.
A suspected drunk driver crashed into them, killing Prieto. Twelve-year-old stepsiblings Ailyn Miguel and Isaac Briseno and their grandmother, 58-year-old Maria Rodriguez, were also killed in the wreck.
The children's mother, Maria Briseno, was the sole survivor in the family's Honda.
Prieto's family says they aren't surprised he stopped to help - that's just who he was.
"He was a caring guy. He likes to help out people. He always has a tendency of pulling over on the side of the freeway and helping out people. He always had time to help out another person in need too as well. That's the type of person he was," said Fermin Hernandez, Prieto's nephew.
At the gathering, Prieto's family was also raising money to help pay for his funeral services.
Saturday, a family reunion turned into a similar fundraiser for the others killed in the crash.
Investigators said 64-year-old Luis Sanchez slammed into all four victims on the shoulder of the freeway. Police found opened beer cans inside of his truck. They were waiting for toxicology tests to determine whether he was under the influence during the crash.
GoFundMe pages have been set up for the Briseno family and for Prieto's family.
To donate, click here: Briseno family
To donate, click here: Jose Prieto