Group swarm police who arrest man doing donuts in Seal Beach grocery store parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

As authorities arrested a man for doing donuts and racing in the back parking lot of a Seal Beach Sprouts, a group of people began swarming officers. (KABC)

SEAL BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
As authorities arrested a man for doing donuts and racing in the back parking lot of a Seal Beach Sprouts, a group of people began swarming officers.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Monday when police received a 911 call regarding a man doing donuts in the 12300 block of Seal Beach Boulevard.

When authorities arrived, the male driver failed to yield to police, but he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

As he was being taken into custody, a large group of people began swarming around the officers, who then called for back-up.

Once the crowd heard sirens, they took off. Police said two men were taken into custody and one teenager was detained and later released to a parent.

No one suffered any injuries, authorities said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
drivingdonutsarrestriotSeal BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Father of South Pasadena boy to plead guilty in his death
Firefighters battling Inland Empire brush fires
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
13 men arrested in Pomona human trafficking bust
Yu Darvish acquired by Dodgers at trade deadline
Show More
Search underway for couple missing in Joshua Tree
Robbery suspect charged in 2 Riverside heists
Chargers set up camp in Costa Mesa
LA lands deal to host 2028 Summer Olympic Games
Suspected DUI driver paralyzed after plowing into Covina home
More News
Top Video
Victim describes terror as van crashed into people in Mid-City
2 Los Banos police officers shot; suspect dies in hospital
Scaramucci resigns as White House communications director
Man arrested for murder of clerk at Victorville swap meet
More Video