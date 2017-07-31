As authorities arrested a man for doing donuts and racing in the back parking lot of a Seal Beach Sprouts, a group of people began swarming officers.The incident happened shortly after midnight Monday when police received a 911 call regarding a man doing donuts in the 12300 block of Seal Beach Boulevard.When authorities arrived, the male driver failed to yield to police, but he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.As he was being taken into custody, a large group of people began swarming around the officers, who then called for back-up.Once the crowd heard sirens, they took off. Police said two men were taken into custody and one teenager was detained and later released to a parent.No one suffered any injuries, authorities said.