Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in apparent hit-and-run in Compton

A geysers shoots water into the air after a fire hydrant was sheared at a Compton intersection on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
A gusher erupted Friday morning after a fire hydrant was sheared in an apparent hit-and-run collision at a Compton intersection, authorities said.

The crash was reported about 5:47 a.m. at Wilmington Avenue and Vista Bella Way, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters and CHP officers responded to the scene, where the geyser resulted in minor flooding of the street and in a nearby commercial parking lot.

California Water Service personnel were summoned to the location. The water was shut off at 6:46 a.m.
