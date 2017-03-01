FOOD COACH

3WINS partners CSUN students and communities with health programs

The 3WINS program at California State University, Northridge, helps partner students and communities to provide more health programs. (KABC)

NORTHRIDGE, Calif. (KABC) --
Most local parks and recreation centers offer fitness programs, but one particular group in San Fernando has offered a "win, win, win" for all concerned.

"The three wins stands for the participants, community health and our students," California State University, Northridge kinesiology professor Steven Loy said.

Loy started the "3WINS" program in 2011 with a handful of student teachers who taught a small group in San Fernando.

Now his students are running workouts at nine parks, pulling in about 250 people a day.

Kinesiology students trained in exercise science volunteer for academic and internship credit by holding free exercise sessions at parks throughout Los Angeles without external funding.

To help get jobs after college, Loy allows the students to organize the program, its participants and get the word out.

"They are required to go to churches, to go to schools, to go to farmers markets, to go out to the community, to bring the community in," said Loy.

Along with parks and recreation center partnerships, 3WINS is teaching other California State universities the model to expand the program further.

The students who have participated said they've also learned about marketing and interacting with people.

"I've learned a lot about leadership, communication, exercise safety," senior citizen leader Miguel Reyes said. "Learning how to develop somebody from a beginner and learning to recognize certain queues with their body language, expression of face."

"They are often individuals that don't feel comfortable at a fitness club," Loy said. "They don't know where to start."
