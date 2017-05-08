HEALTH & FITNESS

90 unvaccinated students told to stay home amid chickenpox outbreak in Agoura Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 100 students at Mariposa Elementary School in Agoura Hills were told to stay home as the school district deals with an outbreak of the chickenpox. (KABC)

By
AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --
Nearly 100 students at Mariposa Elementary School in Agoura Hills were told to stay home as the school district deals with an outbreak of the chickenpox.

"A lot of my friends' kids are home because they're not vaccinated. My kids are vaccinated," parent Emily Baron said.

Ninety of the 400 students on campus are not vaccinated, which is nearly 25 percent of the school. The unvaccinated students have been told to stay home for three weeks to prevent the spread of the disease.

"When the third case popped in a window span that covered three grades, the health department said we need to start excluding students who are unvaccinated," said Dan Stepenosky, superintendent of Las Virgenes Unified School District.

Vaccinations are a hot topic, and some parents said they have strong opinions on the matter.

"I feel that parents have their rights to do whatever they want. But I feel that they shouldn't put other children in jeopardy," grandparent Maria Bartush said.

New law SB277 requires any kindergartener or seventh grader be vaccinated. Parent Azar Karami Ghobadi believes forcing students to be immunized is a violation of her civil rights as a parent.

"The families have their own values and maybe religious values or scientific beliefs that they don't want a vaccination," she said.
Related Topics:
healthchildren's healthvaccineschildrenillnesslawsAgoura HillsLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Doctor: Pot likely better than opioid pills for pain relief
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight on health insurance
Scientists closer to cure for baldness and graying hair, study says
Tequila may help keep your bones strong, study says
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC father fighting deportation order
PHOTOS: Huge hailstones smash cars in Colorado
Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. running for Congress in SoCal
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
Richard Simmons sues National Enquirer over sex change stories
Man punches reporter in head, leads police on chase through South LA
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
Show More
Concerns over age limit for Everest sparked again after elderly hiker dies
Phoenix serial killing suspect arrested in 7 shooting deaths
South LA market owner killed during robbery
Killer whales ambushing gray whales off California coast
LA 2024 releases renderings of proposed Olympic venues
More News
Top Video
Doctor: Pot likely better than opioid pills for pain relief
OC father fighting deportation order
Prowler dies after standoff with LAPD at Sunland-Tujunga home
VIDEO: Kangaroo attacks, bites 9-year-old girl on head
More Video