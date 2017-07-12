HEALTH & FITNESS

Advocates suing CA over Medi-Cal payments

EMBED </>More Videos

A nonprofit group is suing the state of California, alleging that low Medi-Cal reimbursements are denying quality health care to millions of Californians. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was hard enough for Medi-Cal patient Saul Perea to grow up with cerebral palsy. But making it worse was having to wait a year and a half to see a specialist.

Implementation of the Affordable Care Act covered more people than ever, but Medi-Cal's reimbursement to doctors is now so low many have dropped their Medi-Cal patients.

Demand is overwhelming nonprofits such as St. John Well Child and Family Center in South Los Angeles.

The civil rights group MALDEF on Wednesday announced it is suing the California Health and Human Services Agency and the Department of Health Services. The group claims that the state is failing to pay doctors enough, thereby lowering the quality of health care for the 13 million patients on Medi-Cal, more than half of them Latino.

The state's response: "The Department of Health Care Services has an established plan to monitor patient access to care. DHCS has not identified any systemic problems with patient access to services in the Medi-Cal program nor has the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services identified any issues."

Yet providers say there is an issue. Medi-Cal reimbursement rates rank 48th in the continental United States.

Civil rights advocates say this claim is about more than money. It is about cutting red tape.

MALDEF wants measures ensuring timely payments to doctors, and to adequately monitor and enforce the existing network.

Pressure is growing as the number of Medi-Cal patients has doubled since 2011 to 13.5 million.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealth careaffordable care actlawsuit
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Gadgets could help you keep your cool while sleeping
Get rid of lice this summer without harsh chemicals
Wife hides kidney donor surprise on baseball card
Weird ways to beat the heat in SoCal
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Bomb threat prompts evacuations at UCLA
1 suspect wounded in San Bernardino officer-involved shooting
SoCal congressman files impeachment article against Trump
Man struck in San Fernando officer-involved shooting
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Human remains discovered in Pennsylvania search for 4 men
LA drivers spend 85 hours a year searching for parking
Show More
Jarrius Robertson honored with Jimmy V Perseverance Award at ESPYS
Nearly 300 families get Christmas in July on Skid Row
Kid Rock hints at run for U.S. Senate
Israel Del Toro receives Pat Tillman Award at ESPYS
Michelle Obama honors Eunice Kennedy Shriver at ESPYS
More News
Top Video
Man attacked, injured in road rage incident in Stanton
Man breaks into apartment, throws vacuum, knives at cops
'Marvel's Inhumans' launching on IMAX first
Nearly 300 families get Christmas in July on Skid Row
More Video