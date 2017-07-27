Aussie fitness franchise brings high-energy workout to SoCal

PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Josh Popkin has been doing F45, a 45-minute interval workout for 10 months. It was brought to California by fitness pro Mark Hewlett who feels changing a program's pace, format and intensity is a game changer.
"It's intense but it's 45 minutes and I figure I can do anything for 45 minutes," said Popkin.
It's a bit of a challenge, but then once the body gets it, it's muscle memory.
To some, that may not be such a good thing.
"People complain that, 'My body isn't changing,' a lot of the time if you're doing the same exercise and repeating it," said F45 franchise owner Mark Hewlett.
But there is little chance of boredom with F45's workout regimen. There are several stations offering three different exercises repeated just twice. Then it's on to something new.
As soon as you get through the entire room, 45 calorie-torching minutes have passed.
"We've got 3,000 exercises in the TVs, in the exercise bank," said Hewlett. You will get a full body workout.
Hewlett, who has diabetes, feels that this type of workout helps regulate blood sugar. "You're putting a lot of pressure on your body for that split second and then you're releasing. Push release, push release and that really gets your blood flowing," Hewlett said.
The exercises help to increase circulation in small bouts.
F45 studios are open in Venice beach and Pacific Palisades, with quite a few new locations opening throughout Southern California