FOOD COACH

Aussie fitness franchise brings high-energy workout to SoCal

EMBED </>More Videos

Using a bank of more than 3,000 exercise and high-tech display boards, students are exposed to a wide variety of strength, flexibility and cardio workouts in 45 minutes. (KABC)

By
PACIFIC PALISADES, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Josh Popkin has been doing F45, a 45-minute interval workout for 10 months. It was brought to California by fitness pro Mark Hewlett who feels changing a program's pace, format and intensity is a game changer.

"It's intense but it's 45 minutes and I figure I can do anything for 45 minutes," said Popkin.

It's a bit of a challenge, but then once the body gets it, it's muscle memory.

To some, that may not be such a good thing.

"People complain that, 'My body isn't changing,' a lot of the time if you're doing the same exercise and repeating it," said F45 franchise owner Mark Hewlett.

But there is little chance of boredom with F45's workout regimen. There are several stations offering three different exercises repeated just twice. Then it's on to something new.

As soon as you get through the entire room, 45 calorie-torching minutes have passed.

"We've got 3,000 exercises in the TVs, in the exercise bank," said Hewlett. You will get a full body workout.

Hewlett, who has diabetes, feels that this type of workout helps regulate blood sugar. "You're putting a lot of pressure on your body for that split second and then you're releasing. Push release, push release and that really gets your blood flowing," Hewlett said.

The exercises help to increase circulation in small bouts.

F45 studios are open in Venice beach and Pacific Palisades, with quite a few new locations opening throughout Southern California
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfood coachfitnessexercisehobbieseducationPacific PalisadesLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Celebrity trainer offers 3 simple ways to regain health
Nonprofit starts Watts kids on road to college
Teen girls show they aren't 'too pretty' to box
Local chef turns simple vegetables into fine dining experience
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
20 million mosquitoes to be released in CA
Celebrity trainer offers 3 simple ways to regain health
'Valley Fever' on the rise in Los Angeles area
Teen girls show they aren't 'too pretty' to box
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Suspect found dead after Hollywood motel barricade
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Soldier surprises cousin during Long Beach elementary graduation
Corporate manslaughter possible in UK high-rise fire
Bieber strikes paparazzo with pickup in Beverly Hills
Larry David discovers he's related to Bernie Sanders
Show More
Pet of the Week: 6-month-old terrier mix named Ellie
State Dept. warns travelers of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
USC president says new protocols to be made amid former dean drug allegations
Jeff Bezos is the new richest person in the world
More News
Top Video
Los Angeles DOT giving scofflaws the boot
3 killed in head-on crash on 101 Freeway in Ventura
Marine K-9 with cancer gets tear-filled farewell
Riverside councilman resigns amid domestic abuse allegations
More Video