Autism Speaks Walk at Rose Bowl in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Take an important step in the fight against autism and join ABC7 and Autism Speaks for the Autism Speaks Los Angeles Walk Saturday, April 29, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

This year's Walk will be an autism-friendly event, where children and adults with autism, their families and friends and supporters, can connect with one another and fundraise for Autism Speaks. The Autism Speaks Walk is powered by love of a child, sibling or neighbor, and every step, and dollar raised, helps deliver on Autism Speaks' commitment: to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.

So come out and join ABC7's own Eyewitness News anchors, Phillip Palmer, Ellen Leyva, Michelle Tuzee and Coleen Sullivan, as well as Dallas Raines and Danny Romero, and join the fast-growing, family-friendly community dedicated to raising money to find a cure for autism.

Saturday, April 29
8:30 a.m. - Participant Registration & Resource Fair Open
10 a.m. - Walk start

Autism Speaks is the world's leading autism science and advocacy organization. It is dedicated to funding research into the causes, prevention, treatments and a cure for autism; increasing awareness of autism spectrum disorders; and advocating for the needs of individuals with autism and their families.

For more information or to register visit http://act.autismspeaks.org/site/TR/Walk/SouthernCalifornia?fr_id=2875&pg=entry.
