Brighten a sick child's day by sending Valentine's card to Children's Hospital

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles. (Children's Hospital Los Angeles)

Being a patient in the hospital is hard enough but it's especially tough for kids.

You can help put a smile on a child's face by sending a Valentine's Day card to a patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

The Children's Hospital website allows the public to choose a card with adorable animals, like an otter declaring "You're OTTER-LY adorable" and then add a personalized message.

The cards will be hand delivered to each patient, along with a fun goody bag, books and balloons for an extra sweet Valentine's Day.

For each card with a personal message sent before Feb. 14, BLVD Hotels has pledged to donate $1 to Children's Hospital LA, up to $10,000.
