HEALTH & FITNESS

California advances bill to track deadly superbug infections

In this file photo, a microbiologist works with tubes of bacteria samples in an antimicrobial resistance and characterization lab at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The California Senate Committee on Health unanimously approved a law that would better track deadly superbug infections.

SB 43 would track antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths by establishing a statewide public health surveillance system.

The bill would require:

- Hospitals and clinical labs that test for antibiotic resistance to submit annual data to the state public health department.

- The department to devise a method to estimate the number of deaths resulting from superbugs each year.

- The department to publish an annual report on the occurrence of antibiotic-resistant infections and deaths in California.

If the bill were to be approved, it would be the first system of its kind in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at least 2 million people become infected with bacteria that are resistant to antibiotics and at least 23,000 people die each year as a direct result of those infections.
Related Topics:
healthantibioticsbillslawsmedicalinfectionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Carfit event gives older drivers refresher on safety tips
Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says
LA air cleaner, but SoCal still most polluted region in US, study says
Breast cancer rates among Asian-American women rising
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Marches to commemorate 102nd anniversary of Armenian genocide
Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry
Search continues for missing boy after father's arrest in South Pasadena
Large rattlesnake spotted kickin' it with cat in Texas
2 drivers hospitalized in Chatsworth head-on crash
Harbor City burglary caught on surveillance video
Watch this incredible indoor skydiving routine
Show More
SoCal Armenians recalling somber events of 1915 genocide
Acura adds hybrid power to a popular SUV
Monrovia shooting leaves man dead, juvenile critically injured
The legend of David Ono, lifesaver
SoCal native turning empty lots into local green spaces
More News
Photos
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
More Photos