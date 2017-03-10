Californians are having fewer babies, study finds

A new study has discovered that fewer people are having babies in California.The research conducted by the California Department of Finance found that the birth rate is so low, the state will have a death rate that outpaces the number of births each year by 2051.One big reason is attributed to the state's aging population, according to researchers.By 2036, experts predict nearly 25 percent of California's population will be 65 or older.The study also estimated that California's baby-boomer population was expected to be eclipsed by millennials in just two years.While the death rate is expected to outpace the birth rate, the study stated migration would keep the population growth rate increasing.