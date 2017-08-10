HEALTH & FITNESS

Cancer patient surprised with parade en route to last chemo

EMBED </>More Videos

When Amy Kleiner was getting picked up to go to her last chemotherapy session, she was surprised with a parade of loved ones. (WKRC)

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio --
Amy Kleiner's last chemotherapy session called for a celebration, so her friends and neighbors thought of the perfect way to show her how overjoyed they were for her: a surprise parade.

"I have never been so blown away in all of my life," Kleiner told ABC News. "I was just in shock. I was so surprised and I was so happy. It was the last one, and I just felt loved."

Kleiner's husband, Doug, had taken her to every chemotherapy session since March. For the last one, Doug had a work function, so her friend, Tera Kiser, offered to take her.

But since it was such a monumental day, Kiser didn't stop there. She coordinated with friends, neighbors and Kleiner's family to make her day special.

"She's so selfless and so sweet. I just wanted to make it a big deal for her," Kiser said. "More than anything else, I wanted her to know, 'You've done it, this day is here and now we're going to put this part of our day behind us and move forward. Let's just go and get this last one treatment and get you feeling better.'"

When Kleiner opened her garage door to greet Kiser, she saw that her neighborhood on the outskirts of Cincinnati was filled with supporters holding signs and balloons, all cheering for her. Kleiner said she took the time to hug each and every one of them before climbing into Kiser's van, which was decorated for the occasion.

"It was definitely something I'll never forget," she said.

Kiser said she really wanted to do something for Kleiner because she has had such an incredible attitude throughout her treatment.

"I've complained more with just a cold," she said. "Any time someone you love gets diagnosed with something, but especially cancer, you feel so afraid for them. But you see the way she fought through it and said, 'No, I'm going to get through this and be ok,' I'm just blessed by her. That's the truth."

Read more about this story from WKRC.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthcancerbreast cancerparadeu.s. & worldfeel good
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
'Pink noise' may help sleep, improve memory
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
Glendale man to get life-saving transplant thanks to distant relative
Clearing the smoke behind charcoal health claims
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Shootout erupts between suspect, police at Pacific Palisades mansion
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Beverly Grove
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
Knitters wanted! 5000 purple baby hats needed
Show More
Rams, Chargers players get into 2 fights during Irvine practice
'Pink noise' may help sleep, improve memory
Motorcyclist helps chase, track down Colton hit-run driver
Man struck, killed on 5 Freeway in Newhall Pass
Lawmakers looking to change CA crosswalk flashing hand fines
More News
Top Video
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Shootout erupts between suspect, police at Pacific Palisades mansion
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
More Video