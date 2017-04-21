HEALTHY LIVING

Carfit event in Downey gives older drivers refresher on safety tips

EMBED </>More News Videos

Experts said driving skill depends on a person's health rather than age. AAA predicts about 90 percent of 70 million older Americans over 65 will have driver's licenses by 2030. (KABC)

By
DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Experts said driving skill depends on a person's health rather than age. AAA predicts about 90 percent of 70 million older Americans over 65 will have driver's licenses by 2030.

Lori Julian wants to continue driving for as long as she can, but lately, she admits, the road can be a tough place. She checked into a free Carfit event for mature drivers to get safety tips.

"It was just so comforting to know that there are ways you can lift (your seatbelt) up and lift it down. I feel more empowered," she said.

Getting the right fit is important no matter what age you are. The 12-point checklist includes how far you sit from your steering wheel, how low your seat is and how to adjust your mirrors.

"Some of them might share the car with their husbands and they jump in the car and the seat and mirrors aren't readjusted, so they're driving that way," said Sandra Okada, with the Rancho Los Amigos National Rehab Center

Panoramic rear view mirrors can help with blind spots. Occupational therapists from the center use cushions to help seniors see over the steering wheel.

Portable handy bars help seniors get in and out of their cars. Sandra Okada said programs such as Carfit help address California's growing population of elderly drivers.

"Our program, we go in the car with the senior and assess their driving habits, and maybe they need a refresher course," Okada said.

The annual Carfit event, sponsored by the Southern California Automobile Club and AARP, also allows therapists to introduce eventually the idea of "letting go of the wheel" in a non-threatening way.

Julian said she enjoyed the refresher course because she's "old enough to know better, but young enough to learn."

She offers other drivers the following message: "Patience, patience, patience," she said.
Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingdrivingsenior citizenselderlycarAAADowneyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Girls with Down syndrome learn to walk runway in modeling class
Shriners for Children hospital expanding in Pasadena
Government panel says mammograms can be done at a later age
FDA approves 1st at-home genetic testing kit, but experts wary of results
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Binge drinking among American women on the rise, research says
LA air cleaner, but SoCal still most polluted region in US, study says
Breast cancer rates among Asian-American women rising
Baseball star Rod Carew saved by heart of 29-year-old NFL player
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
Woman shot to death by gunman at Long Beach motel
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros
Man trying to break up dog fight bitten by pit bulls on Catalina Island
Sen. Kamala Harris holds town hall at South LA church
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
Show More
LAPD recovers $300K in stolen property from burglaries
Whittier law students demand answers in decision to end program
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in New York
Director talks 'Let It Fall' documentary on 1992 LA riots
Classic cars stolen from Canoga Park warehouse
More News
Top Video
Riverside County ordinance tightens restrictions on feeding wild burros
Man threatening to jump off I-110 overpass in custody; lanes reopen
Coachella goers, SoCal residents try to stay cool in summer-like heat
Rosary held for San Bernardino shooting victim Jonathan Martinez
More Video