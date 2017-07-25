FOOD COACH

Celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise offers 3 simple ways to regain health

With more than 20 years as a fitness pro, celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise sums up how to live a healthy, successful life. (KABC)

By
MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) --
With more than 20 years as a fitness pro, celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise sums up how to live a healthy, successful life by making three big choices.

"It's about taking pain into power," stated Cruise.

Cruise, who has worked with Oprah, Steve Harvey and others, observes that even celebrities face challenges.

His first step is an easy one: Accept that you aren't perfect, then set up small moves to implement how to be a successful you.

His second step is simple, too: Just breathe.

"Without breath you focus on tomorrow or the past. Breath can calm down total panic to total peace. It's just about breathing and breathing can create mindfulness," said Cruise.

Breathe from the belly in for a four count. Hold four counts, exhale four counts, Cruise advises.

"The most under-utilized antidepressant is exercise, and the most overused form of antidepressant is food," Cruise said.

Whether its folding laundry or walking outside or just parking your car an extra block away, that actually helps," said Cruise.

Think about little ways to motivate. Like putting your gym shoes by your bed or starting chores as an "in house" workout.

"While you're brushing your teeth you can easily do 20 squats. In the kitchen preparing a meal you can easily do side lunges," said Cruise.
