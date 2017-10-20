HEALTH & FITNESS

Children's Hospital Los Angeles offers Halloween cards people can send to its patients

A patient at Children's Hospital Los Angeles is delighted to get Halloween cards in an undated photo. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Want to bring joy to a child this Halloween? Children's Hospital Los Angeles is offering up three different cards that you can send to its patients.

Anyone who wants to brighten a child's Halloween can send a spooky card by going to CHLA.org/Halloween between Oct. 20 and 31.

People can create a special card featuring a dog, cat or bunny and write a personal message for the special patient.

The cards will be printed out, laminated and handed out with goody bags on Halloween and will tie in with other festivities such as costume dress-up, pumpkin carving and other arts and crafts.
