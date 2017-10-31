CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Children's Hospital Los Angeles patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards

Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles can't go trick-or-treating, but they didn't miss out on the Halloween fun. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Patients at Children's Hospital Los Angeles can't go trick-or-treating, but they didn't miss out on the Halloween fun.

Thanks to many Eyewitness News viewers and followers and the staff at CHLA, young patients received thousands of "Cat-O-Grams" to make the day extra special.

What kind of mistakes do ghosts make?

"Boo-Boos!" said the mother of 4-year-old Addy Beierly. She read one of the jokes printed on cards sent in from people around the county.

Young Beierly, of Bakersfield, has been a patient at CHLA for 100 days straight.

"They're great because it brings joy to them, when it's been such a hard time. We've been away from home for so long," mother, Lauren Beierly, said.

Addy Beierly and fellow patient, 7-year-old Kaylin Guevara, of San Bernardino, won't get to celebrate with their friends this Halloween, but they said the Cat-O-Grams sent in from thousands of kind strangers are more than a treat.

"It's all a way for patients to celebrate Halloween when they're in the hospital," said Child Life Specialist Carol Hamamoto, with CHLA.

CHLA exceeded its goal of 10,000 cards. Each and every one is making patients smile and the heartfelt sentiments give encouragement to parents.

Jordan Guevara, mother of patient, Kaylin Guevars said it was amazing to see people who were willing to send cards to make a sick child's day.

A hospital holiday party added to the festivities.

SoCal Batman would have preferred "Bat-O-Grams," but he's thrilled that for every card, sponsors have contributed a dollar to CHLA.

"I love to pair up with a good cause like this and we're just going to have a good time here with the kids," he said.

Eyewitness News sports reporter Ashley Brewer also helped out patients with pumpkin carving. Kids got plenty of treats even though they weren't sweets.

Child life specialists said it's all part of healing.

"It really promotes normalcy, positive coping and a lot of distraction. I think all of those things are necessary in order to heal," Hamamoto said.

To everyone who sent in a card, Addison Beierly said: "Thank you so much."
