Conjoined twins are headed home from Houston

Conjoined twins are released from Texas Children's, now they are headed home.

HOUSTON --
Conjoined twins Callie and Carter Torres were born earlier this year at Texas Children's Hospital.

The Torres family is now sharing images of the girls, after initially declining to publicly show their faces when they were first born.


The girls are conjoined from the belly button down and share two legs, intestines, and a colon.

The Torres family moved to Houston from Idaho to give their daughters the best medical care, but the entire family is now headed back home to Idaho as they contemplate whether to move forward with separation surgery.

Their parents say they are just like normal babies in every other way.

"I'd rather have two babies living stuck together than zero babies because of a bad separation," said dad Nick.
