Could those french fries you love be killing you? Researchers say yes

Researchers say eating fried potatoes at least twice a week nearly doubles a person's risk of death. (KABC)

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) --
Want to live longer? You may want to consider cutting French fries out of your diet.

According to researchers, eating fried potatoes at least twice a week nearly doubles a person's risk of death.

The study comes from the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

French fries, however, may not be the only factor at fault. Researchers said people who eat fried potatoes may be more likely to eat other fried foods or exercise less.

The study also shows the potato is not to blame. Eating them boiled, baked, or mashed doesn't pose the same risks.
