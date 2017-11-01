CIRCLE OF HEALTH

Covered California rolls out huge open enrollment campaign

EMBED </>More Videos

Nov. 1 marks the first day of the new enrollment window for Covered California. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Nov. 1 marks the First day of the new enrollment window for Covered California, and the political battle over health care in the nation's capital has left a lot of people confused.

Will consumers still be able to get coverage, and at a reasonable price?

Covered California is aiming to hit it out of the ballpark on day one of the open enrollment period.

The health exchange launched new ads along with a bus tour and mural campaign to encourage people to enroll between now and Jan. 31.

Executive Director Peter Lee estimates about 700,000 Californians are eligible for coverage but remain uninsured.

"Three-quarters of people who are eligible don't realize, and people need to check, " he said.

Across the nation, struggling marketplaces in other states are also trying to get the word out.

Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, said, "As long as we haven't repealed the Affordable Care Act, California has the will and the wherewithal to shield consumers from this sabotage that's going on federally."

On Facebook, former President Barack Obama released a video promoting enrollment.

Federal data shows premiums for the benchmark silver "Obamacare" plan will soar 37 percent.

Under the Affordable Care Act, the government must increase its subsidies to cover higher costs. Eight out of 10 enrollees receive these subsidies.

"Consumers who get financial help, 1.1 million of them, will be paying less in 2018 than they were in 2017. That's good news for consumers," said Lee.

In some states, the federal government shortened the enrollment period to six weeks. In California, the window runs until the end of January.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth insurancecovered californiaCircle of Healthaffordable care actCaliforniaLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CIRCLE OF HEALTH
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
High-fat Ketogenic diet may help with weight loss
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
100-calorie candies will help you enjoy Halloween responsibly
More Circle of Health
HEALTH & FITNESS
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
CHLA patients thank those who sent in Halloween cards
Why are teal pumpkins popping up on porches?
OC woman receives life-saving stem cell transplant after US gov't battle
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
3 teens killed, 3 injured when SUV slams into tree in Oxnard
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
Lasorda has blunt message for Roberts
LA homeless would be paid to pick up trash under proposal
Show More
SoCal woman shares son's story to raise awareness of epilepsy
Hollywood sex accusations now levied at Brett Ratner
Motive remains unclear after Riverside parent took teacher hostage
South LA house covered with expressions of Dodger fever
Victims stabs suspect in Placentia home-invasion robbery
More News
Top Video
Metal BBs, wooden bat used to torture Palmdale boy, prosecution says
CA drivers feeling pinch at the pump as new gas tax takes effect
Asian-American groups outraged over delayed suspension of Gurriel
Caretaker arrested on suspicion of child abuse in Santa Ana
More Video