HEALTHY LIVING

Doctors recommend flu shot as season gets off to nasty start
EMBED </>More News Videos

Doctors are recommending the flu shot those who haven't received it yet as the flu season got off to a rough start in Southern California. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Public health officials strongly advised getting a flu shot if you haven't received one since the season just got underway.

Dr. Katie Marks Cogan pointed out that only 3 percent of flu tests were positive this time last year.

This season it's up to 19 percent.

"People aren't worried about the flu as much and not necessarily taking the precautions," Cogan explained.

Last season in Los Angeles County, the flu peaked in mid-February and resulted in 70 deaths, which included three children.

"Children under 2 years of age. People over 65 years of age. People with chronic illnesses like cardiovascular disease and chronic lung conditions like asthma," Cogan described.

While the flu isn't usually an emergency, Cogan said you can prevent complications by calling your doctor as soon as you feel the sudden onset of symptoms.

You may be able to get a prescription for the antiviral medication Tamiflu.

"Within 48 hours of onset of flu symptoms (Tamiflu) can be really helpful in preventing severe complications," said Cogan.

Many people confuse the stomach bug with the flu. Symptoms such as cramps, diarrhea and vomiting are caused by different viruses and bacteria and are completely different from the respiratory illness known as the flu.

Doctors also said there was still time to get the flu shot.

"It's really not too late to get the flu shot. You do want to remember that it takes about two weeks for your body to develop antibodies," said Cogan.
Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingfluflu preventionflu seasoncold
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Statin drugs ignored by people under age 40
Why millennials seem to be experiencing more hair loss
Doctor offers tips for healthy heart during holiday season
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Fitness experts weigh in on workouts to trend in 2017
New research upends traditional thinking on kids' peanut allergies
Statin drugs ignored by people under age 40
Restricted blood flow therapy offers unique way to get in shape fast
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
Caltrans ordered to pay ex-UCLA football player $35M in crash lawsuit
US consulate attack suspect has ties to Chino Hills
LA to remain 'safe haven' for immigrants, Sheriff McDonnell says
Suspect accused of altering Hollywood sign arrested
Disneyland offers special 3-day ticket prices for SoCal residents
More showers, chilly temps to return to SoCal Tuesday
Show More
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
Fitness experts weigh in on workouts to trend in 2017
LA Valley College paid $28K cyber-ransom to hackers
Supreme Court declines to hear part-Choctaw girl's custody case
Police ID woman fatally shot in Sylmar while driving to work
More News
Top Video
2024 Olympics may boost LA's economy by $11.2B, study says
OC wife accused of framing husband's ex-gf in 'rape fantasy' plot
US consulate attack suspect has ties to Chino Hills
LA to remain 'safe haven' for immigrants, Sheriff McDonnell says
More Video