Downtown LA stair climb to raise funds for American Lung Assn.

More than 1,000 people are expected to climb up 63 flights of stairs at downtown LA's AON skyscraper to raise funds for the American Lung Association. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Health expert Patricia Greenberg can now add "stair star" to her accolades.

"I've run 20 marathons and 115 half marathons. I wanted to shake it up a little bit and try a different sport so I stumbled upon the idea of stair training," said Greenberg, the Fitness Gourmet.

She's climbed the Empire State Building, the World Trade Center Tower in New York City, the Hancock Tower in Chicago, and LA's AON and US Bank buildings.

"When I get to the top I usually cry tears of joy and tears of relief," said Greenberg.

Along with the fitness aspect Greenberg climbs to help those who can't.

She will be one of over 1,000 climbing the AON Center Saturday night for the annual Fight for Air climb hosted by the American Lung Association.

Celebrating a decade of charity climbs, the lung association is holding an evening event so participants can enjoy the beautiful Los Angeles skyline at night.

KABC news writer Danielle Garcia climbs in honor of her mom who died from lung cancer. Danielle was the top fundraiser for this event and she's hoping to make that goal again this year. So far her team has collected about $7,500.

The LA climb goal is to raise a whopping $285,000 with 87 percent of the proceeds going to research, education, and air quality to help those with COPD, pulmonary fibrosis, emphysema and lung cancer.

Last year 30,000 nationwide took the steps to success in 51 events. This year they're hoping to get even more feet to hit the stairs.

The AON Center will be a challenge at 63 flights or 1,391 steps. And yes, they're counting.

The registration fee is $40 up until race day, $50 the day of.

Along with the climb there will be plenty of food trucks, a beer garden and a game garden to enjoy after you take the elevator down.
