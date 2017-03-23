LOS ANGELES (KABC) --One of the fitness industry's biggest conventions came recently to Los Angeles, where companies showed off what are expected to be the hottest exercise machines and techniques in the coming year.
International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association members come from 75 countries to review products from over 600 industry suppliers. They range from big-ticket items to group exercise classes, even tools used in one-on-one training.
"You are a kid in a candy store if you come to IHRSA. This is where you want to be to see what's being released this year," said Elizabeth Lenart of Hedstrom Fitness.
TRX or Total Resistant Exercise, revealed their new TRX MAP which stands for mobility, activating muscles and proper posture.
"In 22 seconds, I can show you the movement pattern, the issues you may have and the areas you need to work on," said Paul Zadoff, president of TRX.
The company says their machine maps your body, notes challenges, then sends a prescription via an app to your phone or your trainer's phone.
"It's all personalized to what your biometric feedback, your heartrate and your profile, is telling the app and delivering in-ear coaching as you're doing these exercises," said Zadoff.
Indoor cycle remains one of the hottest tickets in town.
Stages measures energy output up on the screen and can also take riders on a trip. Today it was Buckingham Palace.
SportsArt presented their Eco-POWR line. Gym equipment that converts your hard-burned calories into kilowatts of energy.
Most notably the coolest tools came from Italy. Reaxing featured equipment designed to improve performances via neuromuscular training with unique balance platforms.