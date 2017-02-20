HEALTHY LIVING

Having pets can improve your overall health, studies show

EMBED </>More News Videos

Studies have shown that having pets can improve your overall health. (KABC)

By
CULVER CITY, Calf. (KABC) --
A growing body of research shows that having a pet could improve your overall health.

Having a pet can get owners more active, moving and outdoors.

Girl Scouts Girl Scouts Hermela Amanuel and Melanie Marx from West Los Angeles decided to help more people experience those health benefits, and at the same time, find great homes for adoptable pets.

They took Bane, Barney and Adele to the Culver City Senior Center hoping someone would fall in love with them.

"We love animals and we wanted to do something with the elderly," Hermela explained.

"Lower loneliness, because elders seem to be lonely," said Melanie.

Many studies show that pets also help reduce heart disease, depression and stress. The girls teamed up with Michelson Found Animals to bring dozens of pets to prospective senior owners.

"Having a dog tends to keep them walking more, healthier longer. It often gives them motivation to get up and get out," said Aimee Gilbreath from Michelson Found Animals.

With so many health benefits, many have wondered why more seniors aren't adopting pets. Many seniors said they have trouble getting to the shelter and others may find the adoption process quite daunting.

"Our goal is to bring the pets to the people with things like our Catty Wagon here, so we make it easy," said Gilbreath.

Adele found her forever home in Los Angeles with Michele Angevine - who looked forward to seeing a friendly face when she gets home.

"Walk in a house with a pet and you just feel you know that there's someone there for you," said Angevine.

Today's event helped Hermela and Melanie earn the Girl Scouts' second highest award. But the biggest honor was knowing they made a lasting difference.

"Look around. Everybody's here. Everybody's having fun. It's working out well," said Melanie.
Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingpetsstudyresearchpet adoptiongirl scoutselderlyCulver CityLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
Vitamin D could help reduce effects of cold, study finds
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
3-D printer makes ultrasound sculptures
Researchers study what dance moves are considered attractive
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Vitamin D could help reduce effects of cold, study finds
11-year-old OC boy becomes yoga instructor after mom's bout with cancer
50,000 Valentine's Day cards lift patients' spirits at Children's Hospital LA
Parents' concern grows over South Gate teacher's meningitis death
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting Pomona
Teen suicide attempts fell as same-sex marriage became legal
SPONSORED: Amazing Performance: Mahershala Ali in "Moonlight"
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
Oscar nominee Ava Duvernay uses 'shock and awe' in '13th' documentary
Show More
'Not My President's Day' rally draws anti-Trump protesters to DTLA
Muddy cleanup continues in Santa Clarita after storm ravages foothills
Los Angeles is world's most congested city, study finds
Siblings, 10 and 12 years old, killed in Victorville crash
Street partially reopened near Studio City sinkhole as repairs continue
More News
Top Video
Irvine girl, 13, seriously injured after tree falls on her during storm
Whittier police officer shot, killed while responding to crash
Slain Whittier officer identified, honored with procession
'Not My President's Day' rally draws anti-Trump protesters to DTLA
More Video