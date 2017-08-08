HEALTH & FITNESS

Health officials warning Hemet parents of school tuberculosis case

By ABC7.com staff
HEMET, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside County health officials are warning students and parents of a Hemet high school that a student has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis.

The student at Tahquitz High School is being treated for the contagious disease and is expected to recover, officials said. The student will not be allowed to return to school until receiving medical clearance.

In the meantime, officials are working to identity and examine any students or staff who may have been exposed. Officials have sent letters to the families of about 300 students who may have been exposed.

The county is offering a free TB screening later this month at the school.

"While the risk of infection is slight, it is important that those who are notified take the time to get tested," Riverside County Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser said. "The testing is simple, doesn't take much time, and can provide peace of mind."

Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that can cause serious problems in the lungs, including chronic cough, bleeding and chest pain, and can be fatal if untreated. It is spread through the air when people infected with active TB cough, spit, speak or sneeze.

The Hemet Unified School District has scheduled a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tahquitz High School for parents who have questions and concerns.

More information is available at the school's website here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthtuberculosischildren's healthHemetRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Man working toward Iron Man goal decades after paralysis
Suicide rate among teen girls at all-time high, report says
Teen is first to receive double organ transplant at CHLA
Popular supplement may treat rare sleep disorder
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Glen Campbell, country music legend, dies at 81
Disney launching streaming service, pulling content off Netflix
Flea medication mix-up almost kills 2 Ventura cats, owner says
6.5-mag quake strikes northwest China; 2nd big quake in country
Search scaled back for Joshua Tree missing couple amid few leads
President Trump warns North Korea of 'fire and fury'
Hey now! Jeffrey Tambor gets his Hollywood star
Residents say recycLA program is smelly and costly
Show More
Baby gray whale spotted at Baby Beach in Dana Point
Drone protesters shut down LA Police Commission meeting
Officers help El Segundo teen replace stolen college money
Former LAUSD food director charged with embezzling
Bel Air estate listed as most expensive home in America
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos